From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Dallas 2 x 7 Blue Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Runner | 851 10371 28A
Advertisement
This geometric area rug is perfect for anyone looking to add a contemporary touch to your room dé£¯r. This modern design contains shapely squares of slate grey with pops of jetty black. This structural rug has a sturdy construction, which makes it splendid for high traffic areas. Exquisite polypropylene machine-made rug with jute backing for long-lasting color and durability. United Weavers Of America Dallas 2 x 7 Blue Indoor Geometric Mid-Century Modern Runner | 851 10371 28A