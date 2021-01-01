From everly quinn
Dalenna End Table
This end table will add a contemporary touch to any room in your home. With its clean lines, this brilliant square occasional table showcases a distinctive style for an intriguing look. The table features a fully mirrored beveled frame and tempered glass top with a faux glam inlay. An open bottom shelf provides ample display and storage to keep items tucked out of the way when not in use. This beautiful accent table will modernize any space you place it.