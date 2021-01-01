From gardeneer by dalen

GARDENEER By Dalen Dalen Products 6 in. x 10 ft. Tan Stone Wall Border, Brown

$57.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Dalen StoneWall Border is a cost-effective and straightforward alternative to natural expensive stone. Finish off any garden or landscape project fast and easy with our lightweight, durable, and realistic 3D stone border wall. Easy DIY installation that does not require digging, pounding or any special tools. Hand-painted with an exquisite finish to make your garden or lawn project POP!. Color: Sandstone.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com