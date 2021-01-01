From dale tiffany lamps
Dale Tiffany GH13344 Aster Crystal Chandelier, Polished Chrome
Advertisement
Our Aster Chandelier is on the leading edge of home design trends This breathtaking fixture begins with a metal circular cage style base finished in sleek polished chrome A grouping of matching metal branches, each with multiple tendrils surrounds the base A trio of 40W candelabra bulbs (bulbs not included) sits atop crystal candle cups that create a shower of sparkles Hangs beautifully from a metal canopy and wire chain/cable combination finished in matching polished chrome, Manufacturer: Dale Tiffany