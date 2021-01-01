From decor therapy
Dakota 3 Light Vanity Fixture
The 3 Light Yellow Brass Vanity exudes perfection for a traditionally designed bathroom d\xc3\xa9cor! The 3 small glass lamp shades give way to ample lighting above your sink when you\'re pressed to get dressed for work or for a night out on the town. Decked in a shiny yellow brass, with matching ringlets around the clear glass shades, this vanity compliments a variety of furnishings and makes accessorizing a breeze! Constructed of metal and glass and measures: 7.32 X 20.50 X 7.40".