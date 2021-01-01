From thinkstar

Dailylux iPad 9.7 2018/2017 Case, iPad Air 2,iPad Air Case, Glitter PU Leather Folio Stand Smart Cover Stylus Holder Bling Case for Apple iPad.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

High Quality Material: Made of durable PU (synthetic) leather Maximum protect your iPad 2018 9.7 / iPad 2017 9.7 from drop and scratch. Smooth surface the glitter would not come off when you touch. Kickstand & Hands-free Modes: folding the case to the back for typing and viewing angles, Interior hand strap for comfortable one-handed use. Built-in magnetic strip provides auto sleep / wake feature. Precise cutouts give you full access to ports, and sensitive button covers allow responsive presses. Bling Bling Style: Solid color with shiny elements makes you and your tablet look fashionable and perfect every day. It can match any occasions, perfect iPad 2018 9.7 inch / iPad 2017 9.7 inch case for women, ladies and girls.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com