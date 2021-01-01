This book is loaded, from cover to cover, with focused practice exercises that will keep your Grade 5 students' language skills sharp and expanding. As an added benefit, the items are presented in a variety of standardized testing formats, such as those used in the SAT-9, OLSAT, and TAAS tests. Weekly units presented follow this format: Monday-Thursday (five items) — two sentences to edit, including corrections in punctuation, capitalization, spelling, grammar, vocabulary, plus three items that practice a variety of language and reading skills. Friday - practice cycles through five formats - language usage, identifying and correcting mistakes, combining sentences, choosing reference materials, and figurative speech (similes, metaphors). All 112 pages are reproducible and perforated for easy removal. Evan-Moor Daily Language Review Teacher's Edition, Grade 5 Activity Book | EMC583