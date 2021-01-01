Caru Daily Dish Pumpkin Broth Human-Grade Dog & Cat Wet Food Topper, 1.1-lb bottle

Add home-style goodness to mealtime with this Caru Daily Dish Pumpkin Broth Dog & Cat Wet Food Topper. Formulated by vets with natural, human-grade ingredients, this topper helps enhance the flavor of your pet’s existing diet. It’s an excellent way to entice reluctant eaters to take a bite, as well as to hydrate freeze-dried food, kibble or dehydrated foods. And this recipe is completely free from GMO ingredients and added preservatives and colors. Great for both dogs and cats alike, this savory recipe tastes and smells just like you made it yourself—only less dishes.