For those about to rock, we salute you. Crafted from solid wood with a slatted design, this classic is made for country cottages and charming farmhouses alike. Measuring 44'' H x 23.5'' W x 33'' D, it's the perfect size to pop in the corner of the den or master suite. Add your favorite cushion for extra comfort, or pile on pillows. Make sure to keep it inside – this piece isn't weather resistant. Frame Color: Cherry