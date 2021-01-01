Home Decorators Collection Dahliya Blue 2 ft. x 7 ft. Runner Rug

Warm up your home with the beautiful Dahliya Area Rug. This area rug has stain-resistant fabrics and long-lasting materials, remaining in great shape over time. It has a distressed motif, which features a shabby-chic appearance. It has a 87% polyester and 13% polypropylene design, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. Designed with blue and gray elements, this rug adds to the pleasant and refined appearance of your room for an understated touch of elegance. It has a dense pile, which will tolerates hefty foot traffic.