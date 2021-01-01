Trademark Fine Art 'Dahlias And Wild Berries' Canvas Art by Joanne Porter

Artist: Joanne PorterSubject: FloralStyle: Mid-Century ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features red and yellow dahlias in a colorful scene. As a floral painter, Joanne Porter prefers to work from fresh flowers rather than from photographs. When she starts a painting, Joanne imagines a slight breeze gently moving the pedals; she then tries to capture that movement in her composition. Using many layers of color, Joannes intent is to convey the delicate feel of the flowers as well as their richness of color. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.