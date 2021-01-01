HomeRoots Dahlia Multi-Color 6 ft. x 6 ft. Specialty Cowhide Area Rug

Beautify your home, while ensuring it looks fabulous and fashionable, with this enchanting, one-of-a-kind natural Brazilian cowhide rug. It's a piece both charming and practical, which will enhance your home and provide you with first rate usefulness. Its design will breathe a bit of fresh air into your space, and its quality will add taste and detail to your living room. This lovely rug will let you relax and unwind, while turning the heads of your friends and guests. It's made from long lasting hair-on and shed free cowhide. As for measurements, they are 0.125 in. for height, 6 in. for width, and 7 in. for depth, and it weighs 10 lbs. This rug would fit excellently in your living room, or bedroom, and you can match it with any interior. Color: Multi-Color.