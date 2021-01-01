Dahlia 'Islander'

These giant, 8-10″ blooms captured our attention in the trial garden. Their exuberant petals provide a fabulous array of pink shades as they open and blend with creamy white at the edges. Informal Decorative form.Dahlias are native to Mexico and South America, and hold their display in reserve for mid- to late summer and early fall. The genus offers incredible diversity of color and form and we offer dozens of varieties every year. Dahlias are perennial but not cold hardy – tubers can overwinter in the ground in Zone 8 or warmer; in colder climates tubers can be dug after frost and easily stored indoors over winter. Please note – Dahlias should be planted outside once the danger of frost has passed and soil temperature has reached approximately 60°. We ship tubers beginning in late March and they can be stored until planting time if necessary. For more information on growing Dahlias, click on the Growing Guide tab on this page.