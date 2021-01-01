From kirkland's
Orange Dahlia Arrangement
Advertisement
Add a sophisticated accent to your fall decor with this Orange Dahlia Arrangement! Its beautiful charm and light, warm hues are perfect for the season! Arrangement measures 12H x 8 in. in diameter Crafted of artificial materials Artificial dahlia mix Arrangement sits in a clear glass jar Features a twine bow Hues of orange, green, and brown Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location. Sold in stores under item number 247339.