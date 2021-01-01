Dahlberg 9 oz. Lead Crystal All Purpose Wine Glass

Dahlberg is the oldest glass production plant in Belarus. Founded in the 19th century, it is constantly developing and expanding the range of products that now meet the needs of hotels, restaurants, cafes, home and office interiors. This beautiful set of wine glasses is made of crystal, which popularity has not passed for many years. Special shape and height help to reveal the sophisticated taste of the drink. Artists of the Dahlberg plant skillfully combine tradition and modern production trends. That helps to create timeless designs, which adorn both casual and festive table settings. This set of crystal glasses is a luxury gift for any occasion and may interest collectors.