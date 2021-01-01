Dagan 12-Light Candle Style Classic / Traditional Chandelier with Crystal Accents

This beautiful Chandelier is trimmed with high-quality diamond cut crystal chandelier a great European tradition. Nothing is quite as elegant as the fine crystal chandeliers that gave sparkle to brilliant evenings at palaces and manor houses across Europe. This beautifully unique chandelier has a crystal that captures and brilliantly reflect the light of the candle bulbs. The frame is all wrought iron, adding the finishing touch to a wonderful fixture. The timeless elegance of this chandelier is sure to lend a special atmosphere anywhere its placed!