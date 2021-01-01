VAN ZYVERDEN Daffodils Bulbs Chromacolor (Set of 12)

Daffodils (botanically called Narcissus) are long term perennials and make for great companions to not only other bulbs, but also annuals, perennials, and all sorts of shrubs. They soften hard hardscapes, accent most any garden, and are an inexpensive solution to adding color on nearly any budget. They are relatively pest free and deer will not eat them. Daffodil classifications become quite technical, as they are divided into 13 divisions according to their flower shape and heritage by the American Daffodil Society. They do well throughout most of the U. S. as long as there is a discernible winter. Ideal for large plantings and naturalizing, making them an exceptional value item and providing years of carefree color. Large cup variety and often used as a garden daffodil. Pure white petals contrast the coral pink cup perfectly. Nice daffodil for perennializing, picking, forcing, or showing off. Excellent pink value. In fall, plant the bulbs pointy end up, in deep, fertile, well draining soil in full sun to light shade. Bulbs do not like wet feet. Water during their growth period. Fertilization helps growth and natural increase by offsets. Daffodils can be left undisturbed to naturalize for years. If you cannot plant them immediately, store in a cool, airy place. When given ample sun light, water, and proper nutrition, removing the flowers as soon as they go and allowing the leaves to brown before removing, they will return for years to come with little other effort.