Dadrien 30" Wide Power Lift Assist Standard Recliner with Massager

Power lift chair with massage soft fabric upholstery recliner living room sofa chair with remote. This recliner will add a comfortable and stylish look to your den or bedroom. Let your body sink into the foam-filled soft upholstery and recline the back for the ultimate in relaxation after a stressful day. The chair can be fully folded and easy to store. Suitable for daily use and stores easily, perfect for floor use, playing games, watching tv, or reading. Fabric: Gray Linen Blend