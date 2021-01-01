Dado Faux Leather Manual Recliner

This manual recliner is very comfortable to relax. It has three positions, reading books, watching TV, and sleeping. The seating is constructed with individually pocketed coils encased in foam and wrapped in a layer of resilient fiber creating a comfortable and supportive seat. The back is filled with resilient fiber for the right mix of support and comfort. The design is pretty modern and small. It can match the kinds of decoration styles. I believe it is a good choice for you.