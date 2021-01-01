Dade Floral Hand-Knotted Wool Gold/Black Rug

Features:Pulls the overall look of the room togetherBecomes a non-physical room dividerCreates a natural source of sound absorptionMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% Tibetan sheep woolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Primary Color: Gold/BlackPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoProduct Care -: Vacuum your rug regularly. Some initial shedding of the wool pile is normal and will not affect the life of the rug. Clean spills immediately by blotting any liquid with a clean, dry, un-dyed cloth. If heavily soiled, rugs may be cleaned professionally. Do not pull any loose ends, any frayed edges can be trimmed with scissors. Use a rug pad for even wear, increased protection, and to prevent slippage.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Pile Height: 1Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 8' x 10'): 76Overall Width (Rug Size: 8' x 10'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: 8' x 10'): 120Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Rug Size: 8' x 10'