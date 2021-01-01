Cane Corso Gifts & Cane Corso Accessories Dad I Retro Cane Corso Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a dog lover and love being a Cane Corso dad? If you love Cane Corsos then look no further than this Cane Corso dad dog lover apparel item. For Cane Corso owners, Cane Corso lovers! Great Cane Corso merch Look and feel great while wearing this Cane Corso dad dog lover apparel item. The perfect gift for Cane Corso dads for dog shows, birthdays & Christmas. Be the best dressed dog dad with this Cane Corso dog apparel. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only