From dad dj fathers day disc jockey apparel
Dad DJ Fathers Day Disc Jockey Apparel Dad by Day Night Funny Mens Disc Jockey DJ Player Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Dad By Day DJ By Night Funny Mens Disc Jockey DJ Player Design is great to go for a father, daddy, dad, papa, husband, friend, grandpa, granddad, grandfather as a Fathers day, parents day, anniversary and party. Dad DJ Fathers Day Disc Jockey Tee is a text-based and graphic novelty mens tee to wear at the DJ setup whether you are a professional DJ or DJ and music lover. Funny appreciation present from kids, children, daughter, son, wife, family and friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only