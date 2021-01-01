From dachshund novelty items, gifts and cool stuff
Dachshund Novelty Items, Gifts And Cool Stuff Dachshund Whisperer: Funny Wiener Dog Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
You are a dogfather, best wiener dog dad or mom ever and you are searching for dauchhound items and dashounds things to show you love for for friends in low places? Get this dashhound vintage design: Dachshund Whsiperer A funny quote and a cute dachshund picture make it a great outfit for a miniature or smooth dachshund, long-haired or wire-haired dachshund lover 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only