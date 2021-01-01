Dachshund Puppy Dog Statue

Few can deny the tug-at-the-heartstrings draw of this timeless image of man's best friend. Designed in Bagni di Lucca, Italy by the artisans of the renowned Castagna workshop, each Dachshund puppy statue is researched for authenticity of breed. The attention to detail in this Dachshund puppy dog sculpture is absolutely exquisite, and features finely sculpted "living" eyes. Each dog statue is lovingly made of quality designer resin and then hand-painted by skilled Castagna artisans exclusively for Design Toscano. This Dachshund puppy dog figurine is for the "discriminating dog lover" and makes the perfect gift for any canine aficionado.