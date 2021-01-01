Dachshund Lovers Pillow and Apparel Dachshund Book Reading Gift Bookworm Teachers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This funny and cute Dachshund book reading Pillow makes a great gift for boys and girls who love dogs, especially Dachshunds and reading. Grab this for your son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter to encourage them to be avid readers. Dachshund Book Reading Gift Pillow for Bookworm Teachers. Reading Is Lit. A great gift for kindergarten, school teachers, librarians and bookaholics who belong to reading specialist teams. Bring this to your next back to school days and Teacher's day. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only