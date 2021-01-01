From dabbing at christmas time
Dabbing At Christmas Time Dabbing Christmas Basketball Ball with Santa Hat and Gloves Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Dabbing Xmas Dabbing Christmas Basketball Ball With Santa Hat And Gloves as a funny christmas costume for x mas parties with your family or friends. A great design for visiting the basketball court. Just the right present for a festive occasions in the winter holidays. A great illustration for a great xmas pj party with a squad of friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only