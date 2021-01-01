From red barrel studio
Daan 31" Wide Faux Leather Manual Glider Ergonomic Recliner
Advertisement
Transform your room's look with this stylish and smart addition to your furniture and furnishings. Upholstered in soft durable beige leather-vinyl the glider has the silver-gray metallic frame. The glider recliner has a very comfortable and cozy backrest along with super padded sitting space and armrest. It comes with an interesting swivel functioning making it a great addition to your halls, living room or bedroom.