Nameeks DA99 Dadila 24-1/10" Wall Mounted / Floating Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Ceramic Top with Single Basin Sink, Mirror, and Single Faucet Hole Vanity Package Includes:Wood vanity cabinetVanity top with single basin sinkWall mounted vanity mirrorVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of engineered woodCovered under Nameek's 1 year limited warranty2 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage spaceThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sinkThis fixture is highlighted by an included full sized rectangular mirrorComplete with matching decorative hardwareSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceWall mounted vanity mirrorVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of ceramic providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceTop features a recessed single basin sinkFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly – ensuring safety and reliabilityVanity Cabinet and Top Specifications:Overall Height: 25-1/2" (ground level to countertop surface)Overall Depth: 16-7/10" (back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 24-1/10" (left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Cabinet Installation Type: Wall mounted / floatingNumber of Drawers: 2Number of Faucet Holes: Single Hole Single Style Oak