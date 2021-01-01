da Vinci Watercolor Series 5580 CosmoTop Spin Paint Brush, Round Synthetic with Red Handle

A blend of 5 different diameters of extra smooth fiber ensures the highest color-absorption of any synthetic brush Thicker fibers placed on the outside work with thinner fibers in the middle to trap and hold water and color These varying diameters create a fine point, stable shape, and energetic spring Certified green manufacturing with sustainable wood handles nickel plated brass ferrules are the best money can buy brush will retain its shape Handmade in Germany at our family owned factory since 1890