From da vinci brushes
da Vinci Student Series 393 Forte Basic Paint Brush, Round Elastic Synthetic with Blue Matte Handle, Size 4
A lower cost alternative to da vinci's popular top acryl line They can be used with any type of paint and are easy to clean Better color absorbency in a low cost brush due to an innovative new synthetic fiber Replaces and improves upon traditional school and hobby brushes Certified green manufacturing with sustainable wood handles handmade in germany at our family owned factory since 1890