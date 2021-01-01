From da vinci brushes

da Vinci Student Series 393 Forte Basic Paint Brush, Round Elastic Synthetic with Blue Matte Handle, Size 4

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

A lower cost alternative to da vinci's popular top acryl line They can be used with any type of paint and are easy to clean Better color absorbency in a low cost brush due to an innovative new synthetic fiber Replaces and improves upon traditional school and hobby brushes Certified green manufacturing with sustainable wood handles handmade in germany at our family owned factory since 1890

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com