From da vinci brushes
da Vinci Oil & Acrylic Series 1805 Maestro Oil Paint Brush, Filbert Kolinsky Red Sable, Size 6
Series 1805 filbert is excellent for detail, miniature and precision painting. Expertly shaped, they are unmatched for spring, resiliency, color-carrying capacity and ability to hold their shape. Color can be spread thinly and evenly for subtle shades of color, structuring or layering. Huge size range available from size 0 up to 24. The biggest oil sable sizes in the world. Certified green manufacturing with sustainable wood handles. handmade in germany at our family owned factory since 1890.