Da Vinci Silver Grey King Upholstered Platform Bed

Part Of Da Vinci Collection From JNM|Silver Grey Finish|Sturdy tight woven canvas fabric upholstery|Mirrored Silver Metallic Trim|Luxurious and high quality design|Includes Slat Roll|Optional Nightstand|Bed is Available in Queen & King Sizes|.Da Vinci Bed in Silver Grey. J&M Furniture is proud to introduce the newest additions to our Premium Platform Bed lineup. The Da Vinci, Degas, Matisse, and Monet are a family of luxurious and high quality platform beds. These premium Platform Beds featuring a sturdy tight woven canvas fabric with a Mirrored Silver Metallic Trim. Each bed comes in either Charcoal or Silver Grey, making these beds the perfect choice for any bedroom. Some complimenting case goods available to purchase include the Naples, Palermo, Turin, Milan, Verona, and Florence.