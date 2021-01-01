From dxv
DXV D62747004 St. George 66" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain Drain Assembly and Overflow With Deck Canvas White Tub Soaking
DXV D62747004 St. George 66" Free Standing Acrylic Soaking Tub with Center Drain, Drain Assembly and Overflow With Deck DXV D62747004 Features: Covered under DXV's 10 Year Limited warranty Acrylic construction maintains heat longer and is easy to clean Soaking bath tub for a calm bathing experience Installs in a free standing configuration Center drain placement with included pop-up drain assembly Equipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillage Made in America DXV D62747004 Specifications: Overall Height: 23-1/2" (bottom to top of tub) Overall Length: 66-1/2" (left to right of tub) Overall Width: 35-1/2" (front to back of tub) Basin Depth: 20-1/2" (top to bottom of basin) Maximum Water Capacity: 80 gallons Freestanding Canvas White