All-Clad D5 Stainless® Brushed Steel 5 Piece Pan Set

The D5 Cookware Collection is made using a patented 5-ply construction that takes your cooking to the next level. is made with our patented process that bonds 3 layers of stainless steel with 2 layers of aluminum. The additional layers distribute heat more evenly and slowly, eliminating hotspots and making every bite identically delicious. This comprehensive cookware set includes 10-inch Fry Pan, 3-quart Sauce Pan with lid, 3-quart Saute Pan with lid. As versatile as it is beautiful, you can use this high-quality stainless steel cookware on gas, electric, or induction ranges or even the oven or broiler. To keep your All-Clad looking brand new, we recommend washing your cookware with a soap and sponge instead of the dishwasher. Bonded, Engineered, & Assembled in USA. Backed by All-Clad's Limited Lifetime Warranty.