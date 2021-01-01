Danze D460076 Drench 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head with Air Injection Technology Satin Black Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Danze D460076 Drench 1.75 GPM Single Function Shower Head with Air Injection Technology With inspired design and quality craftsmanship at the forefront, Danze by Gerber showerheads are the choice for a consistently exceptional experience. The single function spray is simplistic way to rejuvenate and most styles offer Pressure Manifold Technology to ensure wide coverage and a powerful spray. Air Injection Technology optimizes water intensity for a pleasant shower experience even at lower pressures.Danze D460076 Features:Covered under Danze's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of stainless steel ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates with products from the Drench line seamlesslySingle function shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsAll hardware required for installation is includedDanze D460076 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 9-13/16" (left to right)Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Single Function Satin Black