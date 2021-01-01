Danze D455557 Opulence Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet with SnapBack™ GripLock™ and DockForce™ Technologies - Includes Escutcheon Plate Tumbled

Danze D455557 Opulence Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet with SnapBack, GripLock, and DockForce Technologies - Includes Escutcheon Plate Danze D455557 Features: Covered under Danze's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of metal Pull-down spray head with 2 functions 360° swiveling spout Metal lever style handle ADA compliant California low flow complaint - Under 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rate Installation hardware included Includes optional escutcheon plate for sinks with 3 faucet holes Danze D455557 Technologies and Benefits: SnapBack™: Features low friction hose glides machined into the neck of the faucet and a NeoPerl low friction nylon weave hose creating a smooth and quiet pull-down / pull-out experience. New, "no tool required" hose counterweight is simple to adjust to create your desired amount of counter force for a snappy retraction. DockForce™: Patented magnetic docking technology. This advancement keeps the spray head consistently tight to the spout. The technology pulls the spray head as it locks itself back into the docking position. Danze D455557 Specifications: Height: 18-1/8" (counter top to highest point of faucet) Spout Height: 9-3/4" (counter top to faucet outlet) Spout Reach: 8-3/8" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4" Maximum Deck Thickness: 2" Single Handle Tumbled Bronze