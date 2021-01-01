From danze

Danze D446132 Sirius 24" Single Towel Bar Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Danze D446132 Sirius 24" Single Towel Bar Product Features:Constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Danze's limited lifetime warrantyHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Sirius CollectionWidth: 24"Overall Width: 25-3/8"Projection (Depth): 3-5/8"Height: 1-3/8"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included 24 Inch Chrome

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com