Danze D446132 Sirius 24" Single Towel Bar Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch
Danze D446132 Sirius 24" Single Towel Bar Product Features:Constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCovered under Danze's limited lifetime warrantyHigh quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with the Sirius CollectionWidth: 24"Overall Width: 25-3/8"Projection (Depth): 3-5/8"Height: 1-3/8"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included 24 Inch Chrome