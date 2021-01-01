From elk home
Elk Home D4004 Renaissance Invention 6 Light 20" Wide Chandelier Aged Wood Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Elk Home D4004 Renaissance Invention 6 Light 20" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from fir wood and metalDecorated with crystal accents(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 16"Maximum Hanging Height: 53"Width: 20"Depth: 20"Product Weight: 10 lbsChain Length: 36"Cord Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B13Bulbs Included: No Aged Wood