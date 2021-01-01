From dxv
DXV D35170235 Belshire Tissue Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder
DXV D35170235 Belshire Tissue Holder Belshire Bathroom Accessories from DXV add a final touch of glamour and sophistication to the Belshire Collection. Meticulously detailed with faceted edges, each piece reflects the opulence of the Art Deco period, complementing the Belshire aesthetic with perfect form and function. Available in four beautiful finishes.DXV D35170235 Features:From the Belshire Collection – Golden Era MovementElegant, sophisticated design exudes opulenceEdges defined by faceted detailsDurable metalConcealed mountingIncludes assembly hardware Polished Chrome