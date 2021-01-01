From dxv
DXV D35109500 Equility Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Matte Black Showers Valve Trim Only
DXV D35109500 Equility Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In DXV D35109500 Features:Covered under DXV's 1 year limited warrantyPremier finishing process - finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Equility linePressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function1 Lever handle constructed of brass included1-way diverter trim – directs water from mixing valve to 1 distinct functionRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedDXV D35109500 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-3/16" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6-11/16" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Matte Black