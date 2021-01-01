From dxv
DXV D35104510 Keefe Thermostatic Valve Trim Only Brushed Nickel Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic
Advertisement
DXV D35104510 Keefe Thermostatic Valve Trim Only Product Features: Ceramic disc valve cartridgeCast brass valve body with built-in check stopsAdjustable hot limit safety stopWax thermostatic unit permits shuttle valve to move between the hot and cold seats to maintain the preselected constant water temperatureConcealed mounting hardwareMaximum Temperature Limit: 112° Thermostatic Brushed Nickel