DXV D3510294C Randall Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

DXV D3510294C Randall Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower DXV D3510294C Features:Covered under DXV's 2 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Randall line seamlesslyIncludes hand shower – single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathDeck Mounted installation – 4 hole faucet with 10, 11, 12, 8, 9Dual handles operate with 1/4 turnTwo handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveIntegrated diverter included – located on the tub spoutDXV D3510294C Specifications:Height: 5-1/2" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 10-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 60"Faucet Holes: 4 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 10, 11, 12, 8, 9" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome