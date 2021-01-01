From elk home
Elk Home D330 1 Light Table Lamp with Clear Shade Antique Brass Lamps Specialty Lamps
Elk Home D330 1 Light Table Lamp with Clear Shade Features: Clear glass teardrop shadeMade of metal and glassOn / Off in line switchDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Dimensions: Height: 29"Width: 10"Shade Height: 12Shade Length: 7Shade Width: 7Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120 Antique Brass