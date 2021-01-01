From elk home
Elk Home D309 1 Light Tripod Table Lamp with Cream Shade Restoration Black / Aged Gold Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Elk Home D309 1 Light Tripod Table Lamp with Cream Shade Features:Cream textured linen tapered shadeMade of steel Multi way socket switchDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Dimensions:Height: 30"Width: 17"Shade Height: 10.5Shade Length: 17Shade Width: 17Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120 Restoration Black / Aged Gold