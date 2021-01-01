Dimond Lighting D2726 1 Light Buffet Table Lamp in Radiant Orchid from the Swirl Glass Collection Radiant Orchid Lamps Table Lamps Buffet Lamps

Dimond Lighting D2726 1 Light Buffet Table Lamp in Radiant Orchid from the Swirl Glass Collection Single Light Buffet Table Lamp in Radiant Orchid from the Swirl Glass CollectionFeatures:White Faux Silk fabric drum shadeMade of glass and acrylicDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Compact FluorescentSpecifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoHeight: 36"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Glass, SyntheticNumber of Bulbs: 1Shade Height: 10"Shade Length: 18"Shade Width: 18"Switch Type: Multi WayVoltage: 120vWattage: 150Watts Per Bulb: 150Width: 18" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)About Dimond Lighting:Dimond Lighting innovations, inspired by the poetry of light and acclaimed for elegance with which they are executed, originate from the desire to transcend the boundaries of innovation and style. Such an ambition requires the willingness to constantly surpass one's own expectations. Find the perfect table or floor lamp complement to complete the application of the DIMOND style to your home. Buffet Lamps Radiant Orchid