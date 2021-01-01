Alno D260-12 Circa 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Appliance Pull Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Appliance

Alno D260-12 Circa 12 Inch Center to Center Handle Appliance Pull Features:Beautifully finished to enhance any home's décorPrecisely crafted with intricate detail ensuring a durable product you can enjoy for years to comeCoordinates with the Circa collectionAll Alno cabinet hardware comes with a limited lifetime warrantyIncludes all necessary mounting hardware Product Technologies: Concealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed.Specifications:Length: 12-3/4"Center to Center: 12"Width: 3/4"Projection: 2-1/8"Material: BrassManufacturer Warranty: Limited LifetimeProduct Variations:D260-12 (This Model): 12" Center to Center Handle Appliance PullD260-18: 18" Center to Center Handle Appliance Pull Appliance Bronze