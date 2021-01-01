From elk home
Elk Home D2493-LED Coastal Beach 1 Light Accent Table Lamp from the Red Coral Collection Red Coral Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Elk Home D2493-LED Coastal Beach 1 Light Accent Table Lamp from the Red Coral Collection Single Light Accent Table Lamp from the Red Coral CollectionFeatures:Off White Linen fabric rectangle shadeMade of resin and crystalDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 28"LED: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Crystal, SyntheticNumber of Bulbs: 1Shade Height: 11"Shade Length: 16"Shade Width: 9.5"Switch Location: Socket SwitchSwitch Type: Multi WayVoltage: 120vWattage: 9.5Watts Per Bulb: 9.5Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Red Coral