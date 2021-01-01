Elk Home D2458 1 Light Table Lamp in Off White from the Abbey Lane Collection Off White Lamps Table Lamps

Elk Home D2458 1 Light Table Lamp in Off White from the Abbey Lane Collection Single Light Table Lamp in Off White from the Abbey Lane CollectionFeatures:White fabric tapered shadeMade of ceramic and acrylicDesigned to cast light both upwards and downwardsSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 30.25"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Ceramic, SyntheticNumber of Bulbs: 1Shade Height: 10"Shade Length: 16"Shade Width: 16"Switch Location: Socket SwitchSwitch Type: Multi WayVoltage: 120vWattage: 150Watts Per Bulb: 150Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Off White