Danze D205058 Parma 2.2 GPM Wall Mounted Pot Filler with 20" Double-Jointed Swinging Spout Chrome Faucet Pot Filler Double Handle

Danze D205058 Parma 2.2 GPM Wall Mounted Pot Filler with 20" Double-Jointed Swinging Spout Product Features: Faucet body and handles feature all-brass construction Fully covered under Danze’s limited lifetime faucet warranty High-quality finishing process – finish covered under lifetime warranty Kitchen faucets from Danze are designed to not only function flawlessly, but nourish the eye 20" double-jointed swinging spout at full extension Wall mounted installation saves valuable counter space Double handle operation – handles rest on ¼ turn valve seats ADA compliant handle Low lead compliant – meeting federal and state guidelines for lead content All hardware required for faucet installation is included Product Technologies and Benefits: Drip-Free Ceramic Disc Valves: By making these components standard across all of their kitchen faucets, Danze has made leaking and rough operating faucets a thing of the past. These valves provide a lifetime of smooth handle control, and never allow a drop of water out of place. They are maintenance free and are sturdy enough to withstand the most severe conditions. Product Specifications: Overall Height: 8-15/16" (bottom to top of faucet) Spout Height: 2-11/16" (center of wall outlet to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 20" (measured from center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Faucet Holes: 1 (number of holes required for faucet installation) Flow Rate: 2.2 gallons-per-minute 2 handles included with faucet Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing supply bibs Double Handle Chrome