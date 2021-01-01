Overpowered Designs - D20 Dungeon TTRPG D20 & RPG Dragons Tabletop Gift-True Neutral Alignment Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This True Neutral Tee item is a wonderful gift for anyone in your party of friends or family that is truly True Neutral at the gaming table. This is a perfect gift for any tabletop gamer. This True Neutral Alignment item is the perfect gift for anyone who love roleplaying games (RPGs) in your family like your brother, sister, dad or mom. A funny gift for any Neutral persons birthday! Perfect for any dungeon delver or dragon slayer! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only